Lincoln animal health company pivots during pandemic to provide human tests

In Nebraska, on a per-capita basis, case numbers are higher in many rural areas than they are in Omaha and Lincoln.

And that means there is a great need for the MatMaCorp testing platform in rural areas of the state, where it's currently being tested at three hospitals, including Kearney Regional Hospital.

"We're set up and ready to go," said Shanna Stofer, the hospital's chief ancillary officer.

The hospital has been beta-testing the MatMaCorp test and would like to be able to use it with employees and possibly the general public at its outpatient clinic once the company gets approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Kearney Regional does a small number of rapid tests for hospitalized patients but runs most of its tests through the lab at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which usually takes 2-3 days to return results.

"To have the answer within an hour would be a plus" for both the hospital and patients, Stofer said.

It's no surprise that MatMaCorp is focusing on helping rural areas.

Abe Oommen, who founded the company after selling his stake in another company, GeneSeek, has always been focused on helping rural areas and making products that are easy to use.