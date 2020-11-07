Lincoln animal health company pivots during pandemic to provide human tests

Prior to March, MatMaCorp officials figured they would probably push into the human medical testing market sometime in 2024. But then the coronavirus pandemic came along and that timeline changed.
"We certainly didn't start out 2020 planning our entry into the human market," said Phil Kozera, CEO of the Lincoln-based company that specializes in genetic and diagnostic tests for livestock.
But after coronavirus showed up in Nebraska in March, Kozera said the company started hearing from friends and colleagues in rural areas of the state who were facing long waits for test results -- if they could even get one -- and wondering if MatMaCorp might be able to help.
The company has created more than 500 tests for animals since it was formed in 2014, and Kozera said officials figured that background could translate to producing human tests.
Within a month, MatMaCorp produced a human COVID-19 test called the Solas 8 that relies on what's called RT-PCR and produces a highly reliable test result in just 15 minutes. It comes with a portable lab that can be carried in a bag or backpack and works with a number of different reagents.
COVID-19 is believed to be a mutated animal virus that jumped to humans, and Kozera said MatMaCorp's test for it is somewhat based off of the company's work with porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, a common virus in pigs.
"Our work with the PRRS virus is what gave us the experience and the confidence to work with an RNA virus like COVID-19," Kozera said.
Once the company had a functioning test, what really gave it a boost was being chosen to participate in the National Institutes of Health's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative, a program aimed at helping companies with COVID-19 testing technologies and innovations to quickly implement them.
MatMaCorp was one of nine companies named in September to share in more than $129 million in National Institutes of Health grants aimed at helping with scale-up and manufacturing of their testing platforms.
“Diagnostic testing is a critical component of the nation’s strategy to meet the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic,” NIH Director Francis S. Collins said in a news release, noting that the initiative, started in April, has had outstanding results thus far.
The grant will help with costs that MatMaCorp to this point has shouldered itself, although the company has not disclosed how much money it received.
"We knew strategically that we were taking a risk," Kozera said, because they didn't know how long the pandemic would last.
Support Local Journalism
Fortunately for them -- and unfortunately for everyone else -- the pandemic not only continues, but cases are at their highest levels.
In Nebraska, on a per-capita basis, case numbers are higher in many rural areas than they are in Omaha and Lincoln.
And that means there is a great need for the MatMaCorp testing platform in rural areas of the state, where it's currently being tested at three hospitals, including Kearney Regional Hospital.
"We're set up and ready to go," said Shanna Stofer, the hospital's chief ancillary officer.
The hospital has been beta-testing the MatMaCorp test and would like to be able to use it with employees and possibly the general public at its outpatient clinic once the company gets approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Kearney Regional does a small number of rapid tests for hospitalized patients but runs most of its tests through the lab at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which usually takes 2-3 days to return results.
"To have the answer within an hour would be a plus" for both the hospital and patients, Stofer said.
It's no surprise that MatMaCorp is focusing on helping rural areas.
Abe Oommen, who founded the company after selling his stake in another company, GeneSeek, has always been focused on helping rural areas and making products that are easy to use.
"His focus has been on developing a company that focuses on supporting ag and rural communities," Kozera said.
For the past five years or so, that's been through veterinary products, but in the future, it will likely involve more work with humans.
Kozera said MatMaCorp over the next few years plans to develop human tests for influenza A and B and other respiratory illnesses.
"This has accelerated our entry into human health," he said.
Photos: Test Nebraska lab at CHI St. Elizabeth
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.