Liberty farmers raise quality cattle

For 38 years, a family farm near Liberty has been raising quality cattle.

Jay and Carol Boyer established Boyer Cattle Company in 1982 near Liberty.

Jay explained that the Limousine breed of beef cattle came from France in the early 1970s with a few other breeds.

“Dad bought his first Limousine bull in the late '70s to cross with Herefords to eliminate pink eye and he liked the calving ease,” said Jay. “He liked the cross and that’s where the Limousine breed started in the Boyer family.”

Jay’s parents had bought the home farm when he returned from World War II.

“Mom always told the story that the house had all the windows boarded up and was used as an oats bin,” Jay said. “The current house was one of the first ranch-style houses in the area. Everything came from the Liberty Lumber Yard in 1954-55.”

“How they raised six kids in this house with one bathroom is beyond me,” Carol added.

Jay and Carol purchased the home farm in 1991 when his mom moved to Beatrice, but he had been raising his own cattle since 1983. The cattle were purebred Limousine, but now the couple has mostly Lim-flex animals, which is a Limousine crossed with a Red or Black Angus.