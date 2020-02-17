Liberty farmers raise quality cattle

For 38 years, a family farm near Liberty has been raising quality cattle.
Jay and Carol Boyer established Boyer Cattle Company in 1982 near Liberty.
Jay explained that the Limousine breed of beef cattle came from France in the early 1970s with a few other breeds.
“Dad bought his first Limousine bull in the late '70s to cross with Herefords to eliminate pink eye and he liked the calving ease,” said Jay. “He liked the cross and that’s where the Limousine breed started in the Boyer family.”
Jay’s parents had bought the home farm when he returned from World War II.
“Mom always told the story that the house had all the windows boarded up and was used as an oats bin,” Jay said. “The current house was one of the first ranch-style houses in the area. Everything came from the Liberty Lumber Yard in 1954-55.”
“How they raised six kids in this house with one bathroom is beyond me,” Carol added.
Jay and Carol purchased the home farm in 1991 when his mom moved to Beatrice, but he had been raising his own cattle since 1983. The cattle were purebred Limousine, but now the couple has mostly Lim-flex animals, which is a Limousine crossed with a Red or Black Angus.
“I’m trying to breed an animal that works best for my customers,” Jay said. “They like the heavier muscle Limousine. When you have a higher percentage Limousine breed you get a heavier-muscled animal, better feed efficiency and better temperament.”
You have free articles remaining.
“The meat is very lean and healthy,” Carol said.
The Boyers will host their 29th annual spring sale in March.
“It’s always been a family sale,” Jay said. “It started as the Boyer Brothers Bull Sale with my brother, Kent, from North Platte. During the last few years all of the kids and their spouses have helped with the sale in different ways. We have friends that help, too.
“Lyle Probst’s family has been so good to me. Also the Don Kostal family and a guy from the Bar 6 spread help, too.”
“We do all the food, too,” Carol added. “If I didn’t have the kids to help, I don’t think I could do this.”
The video-sale auction will include females, guest consigners and bulls. It is held at the farm.
“I’ve sold to customers in Kentucky and Oklahoma, but most of my customers are within a 150-mile radius,” Jay said.
The Boyers have a fall herd and a spring herd for space and because some of the regular customers like aged-advantaged bulls.
“I’m going to shoot for 30 years of sales, but then I’m thinking of going back to a private treaty day,” Jay said. “We have enough cattle and farm ground to keep me busy and out of trouble. I like this life. I like the baby calves and watching them grow. You have to like what you do.”
Cattle can be viewed prior to the sale at jboyercattle.com.