Lean Piedmontese beef continues to gain appeal

Dennis and Jeanette Hennerberg first bought a Piedmontese steer two decades ago because they wanted to eat leaner meat.

The Hennerbergs, who live south of Diller, have been raising Piedmontese cattle since 1990. Their daughter showed that first steer, which didn’t do well in the show ring.

“They don’t have much hair, so you can’t pretty them up," Dennis Hennerberg said.

But at the locker, the steer excelled.

The Piedmontese steer went to the locker the same day as the county fair's grand champion Angus steer, and Hennerberg asked the processor to keep track of the fat that was discarded from both animals.

The Angus had 100 pounds more fat than the Piedmontese steer, even though the animals were within 10 pounds of carcass weight.

The family took the meat home, “and we ate it and loved it,” Hennerberg said, “and that’s when we started buying (Piedmontese).”

The breed, which originated in the Piedmont region of northwestern Italy, are uniquely double-muscled, and a gene mutation makes for a higher lean-to-fat ratio, less marbling and less connective tissue.