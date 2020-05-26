Lawsuit: Migrant workers hired to detassel in Nebraska faced substandard conditions

She said before the workers were hired, they were shown a menu of meal options, including grilled meat and chicken, burritos and tacos, but for several days in a row were served only eggs, rice and onions.

In the fields, the drinking water workers got was dirty, old and hot and smelled and tasted badly, McMahon said. And one day, an airplane spraying pesticides on an adjacent field led to breathing problems and an asthma attack for one worker. Despite complaints, none got medical care, she said.

They are seeking the unpaid wages, plus an equal amount as liquidated damages, as well as statutory damages of up to $500 per person, per violation, under the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act.

They also are asking a judge to award the state fund for public schools one time the amount of the judgment under the Nebraska Wage Payment and Collection Act or two times the amount of judgment for willfully unpaid wages.

In an answer filed Tuesday, Monsanto denied any working arrangement existed between the company and the 13 and denied the allegations to the extent they purport to relate to Monsanto.