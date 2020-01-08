Lancaster County planners move forward strict rules on where livestock operations can be sited

Lancaster County is one step closer to instituting strict rules for siting livestock operations in rural areas.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of a text amendment to the county zoning code that changes the rules for large livestock operations, such as poultry farms.
Among the changes that are proposed are a setback from homes of a half-mile for enclosed operations, such as poultry barns, and 1 mile for open cattle or other animal feedlots; and a 1-mile setback for medium-sized operations and 1½ miles for large operations from schools, churches and similar properties.
Other proposed changes require operations to be surrounded by a conservation buffer of trees or other vegetation and operators to provide a decommissioning plan.
The proposed changes were recommended by the Confined Animal Feeding Operation task force, an appointed group of interested stakeholders that met several times between March and August.
The task force was formed after the County Board in 2018 narrowly approved a 190,000-bird operation in the southwest part of the county that will raise broiler chickens for the new Costco poultry processing plant in Fremont.
After three new commissioners came on board last year — two through election and one through filling a vacated seat — the board voted against a second proposed operation in the northwest part of the county that was twice as large.
Both of those proposed operations are being litigated through the courts.
John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union and a member of the task force, called the proposed regulations, "a good set of compromises" that required a lot of give and take by members of the group.
Despite the fact that the proposed regulations double and in some cases triple the setback distances that currently are used for livestock operations, they still aren't enough for many neighbors of the two projects that have been proposed so far.
Raymond Central Public Schools Board of Education President Harriet Gould, for example, said the 1½-mile setback from schools and other public facilities still isn't enough.
"That should be 2 to 5 miles," she said. "I'd even settle for 2 to 3."
Several people who testified proposed amendments — either formally or informally — to the task force recommendations, but the Planning Commission chose not to consider any of them.
"It's important to get these (regulations) up and going, and, if we need to make changes down the road, let's explore that," Commissioner Tom Beckius said.
Commissioner Deane Finnegan said that she and other commissioners were shocked when the first poultry barn application came forward to find that the county had virtually no regulations for such operations.
While what the task force has proposed may not be perfect, "it's a great improvement," she said.
The proposed regulations now go to the County Board, which will have the final say on them.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.