Judge begins hearing trial over permit denial for proposed poultry farm near Raymond Central school

They are committed to taking every step to run the barns properly "and to suggest otherwise is an insult," she said.

Jacobsen said she didn't doubt the neighbors' convictions but said their objections were based on fears and speculation about what might happen and could be remediated by conditions being placed on the permit.

On the other side, attorney Brian Jorde, who represents opponents of the permit, said the question isn't if Sunset Poultry checked the right boxes on the application, but rather "should this facility be built at this specific location."

He told Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson she would hear testimony about the concerns of the people who live next to the property and of the school district, which has hundreds of children outside on the northern edge of its property closest to where 2.28 million chickens a year would be raised in barns.

Plus, he said, up to 5% of the chickens die each year.

"That's 114,000 dead and rotting chickens," Jorde said, which would be left in an open-air bin called a "dead shed."