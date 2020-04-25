Is protecting farmworkers a national security issue? California farmers say yes

He said he fears crops will go to waste if workers fall ill.

“It would be smart if people would prioritize getting additional testing for farmworkers. If (the virus) spread in the farmworker community, it has the potential for it to spread far,” Micheal said.

Many needs of ag workforce

As farmers brace for financial pain in the coming months, the federal government has approved millions of dollars in assistance. Some legislators are now also pushing for increased workforce protections.

U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., along with the United States House of Representatives’ Hispanic Caucus this week sent a letter to the Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling for an emergency relief package to address the needs of farmworkers and food producers.

Costa said the emergency measure should address the legal status of workers, similar to a bill that passed last year, shielding them from deportation and granted work permits.

The letter sent to Pelosi also called for the federal government to address nutrition and healthcare for workers and their families.