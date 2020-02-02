Interest grows in hemp as nutritional supplement for livestock

American producers may soon be looking to their own farms for a viable market for hemp.

As research continues on the potential uses for the newly approved crop, producers are discovering two primary benefits for their livestock — CBD oil and hemp seed. Farmers and ranchers are using both products on animals with positive results, the oil for physical maladies and the seed for its nutritional advantages.

“There’s great promise here,” said Geoff Whaling, National Hemp Association chairman. “Now that (hemp) is approved, universities like Cornell and Colorado are really studying it.

“Major veterinarian centers are looking at this too, like (Penn State), not only from an agronomy standpoint, but also a human and animal safety perspective.”

The science of CBD

Spearheading the movement to legalize hemp across America, Whaling said clinical research has already confirmed that CBD oil is beneficial for people who suffer from epilepsy, particularly Dravet syndrome. The rare and devastating form of epilepsy begins during infancy and — because of the nature of the frequent and severe seizures — requires around-the-clock patient care.