Innovation Campus incubator wins $50,000 SBA award
Virtual Incision

The newest addition to Nebraska Innovation Campus, the Rise Building (right), is home to the Combine Incubator.

 CRAIG CHANDLER, UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS

An agriculture-based incubator based at Nebraska Innovation Campus has won an award from the the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Combine AgriFood Incubator Program, operated by Invest Nebraska, announced last week that it won the SBA’s Growth Accelerator Fund Competition.

The competition supports the most innovative and promising small-business accelerators and incubators across the country. The award includes a $50,000 cash prize.

The Combine is a statewide initiative led by Invest Nebraska and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development that focuses on supporting high-growth agri-food entrepreneurs.

The incubator officially launched in October and has already accepted three early-stage companies into the program. Additionally, the program partnered with the NMotion Accelerator to host a cohort of five food- and ag-focused startups from across Nebraska. They will be housed in The Combine Incubator at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

