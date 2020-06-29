You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Husker Harvest Days cancels 2020 show
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Husker Harvest Days cancels 2020 show

{{featured_button_text}}
Husker Harvest Days

A child rides a toy John Deere tractor at the Husker Harvest Days farm show in Wood River in 2018.

 NATI HARNIK, Associated Press file photo

Farm Progress, the organization that puts on Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, announced Monday that both it and its Farm Progress show in Iowa will not take place this year.

Farm Progress officials said they made the decision just within the past few days after seeing COVID-19 cases starting to spike in many areas of the country.

"Within days of our commitment to hold both farm shows, more than half the United States saw a significant spike in new cases of COVID-19. We have a multi-generational audience that travels from all across the country and around the world to attend the shows, and based on that we felt it better to reconsider the traditional show for 2020 to prioritize the safety of all," said Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress events manager. "Our community’s safety is our priority, always."

Officials still hoping for Nebraska State Fair; announcement likely next month

This year's Husker Harvest Days had been scheduled to take place Sept. 15-17. Jungmann said the organization had to make a decision now because some site work preparation for this year's show was scheduled to start in two weeks.

"We had to make a decision based on the current landscape so that our exhibitors and suppliers wouldn’t potentially waste valuable time and resources,” he said. “While we are hopeful that case numbers throughout the country will decrease soon, we felt compelled to make a proactive decision on our community’s behalf, given the information we have today.”

Nebraska State Fair rock show cancels; country concerts still on

There will be a virtual version of the event, and Jungmann said details will be released in the coming weeks.

Husker Harvest Days is billed as the world's largest working, irrigated farm show and is held on farmland west of Grand Island near Wood River. Hundreds of vendors and thousands of people attend each year.

The cancellation of Husker Harvest Days raises questions about the other large annual event hosted in the Grand Island area, the Nebraska State Fair, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 26-Sept. 7.

The State Fair Board has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday to discuss contingency plans for this year's fair. Officials have previously said their plans are to hold a fair this year, although it would likely be a scaled-down event.

Nebraska records most COVID-19 cases in over two weeks

The fair announced last week that one of its scheduled concerts, the Big Rock Summer Tour set for Sept. 5, has been canceled.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News