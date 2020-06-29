Husker Harvest Days cancels 2020 show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farm Progress, the organization that puts on Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, announced Monday that both it and its Farm Progress show in Iowa will not take place this year.

Farm Progress officials said they made the decision just within the past few days after seeing COVID-19 cases starting to spike in many areas of the country.

"Within days of our commitment to hold both farm shows, more than half the United States saw a significant spike in new cases of COVID-19. We have a multi-generational audience that travels from all across the country and around the world to attend the shows, and based on that we felt it better to reconsider the traditional show for 2020 to prioritize the safety of all," said Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress events manager. "Our community’s safety is our priority, always."

This year's Husker Harvest Days had been scheduled to take place Sept. 15-17. Jungmann said the organization had to make a decision now because some site work preparation for this year's show was scheduled to start in two weeks.