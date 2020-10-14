Hebron company named Nebraska Manufacturer of the Year

A Hebron business that makes custom metal components is one of two companies named Nebraska Manufacturers of the Year for 2020.

MetalQuest Unlimited, which produces precision machined component parts for customers in 27 states, was named Small Manufacturer of the Year. The company, which was founded in 1996 in Deshler and moved to Hebron in 1999, employs 56 people.

The Large Manufacturer of the Year is CLAAS Omaha Inc.

The German company produces combines at its Omaha plant, where it has had its North American operations since 2001 and employs 138 people.

The Manufacturer of the Year awards recognize Nebraska manufacturers that implement innovative ways to conduct business through the use of products, processes, technologies and strategies.

The awards were announced Monday during the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Digital Manufacturing Summit Series.

