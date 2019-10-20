BEATRICE -- After a rainy spring and sporadic fall weather, the 2019 harvest is finally in full swing.
During an average year, the harvest would be about half done. As of Thursday, fields where harvest had wrapped up in Southeast Nebraska likely stood at less than 25%, according to Sabrina Koch, an administrative assistant and scale operator for the Farmers Cooperative in Jansen.
“Normally we start in September and we’re done usually with the longer hours before Thanksgiving,” Koch said. “This year, we’re probably going to be going into December it seems like for some people. It’s definitely a different year.”
Harvest was pushed back due to a wet planting season following the historic flooding in March.
Ross Trauernicht, who’s harvesting his family’s crops near Pickrell, said harvest has been good despite the weather.
“It’s dried up. It quit raining -- for a little bit, anyway -- so that helped," Trauernicht said late last week. "Everything got in a little later, but what we got in earlier has been pretty good so far."
Trauernicht spent his Thursday harvesting soybeans with his father, Lorenz, on what was once his great-grandfather’s property.
Trauernicht said he expects the crops he planted early this year to yield more than the crops planted late but is hopeful overall production will stay about the same.
Across the region, many farmers in the Midwest and South whose planting this year was interrupted by wet weather are getting a reprieve, though a few Northern states have seen harvest prospects go from bad to worse, The Associated Press reported.
Minnesota and the Dakotas have seen snow and rain in recent weeks that have hampered an already difficult harvest. But much of the Corn Belt has somewhat recovered from heavy rains and flooding in the spring and summer, with experts predicting good yields from what did get planted, though it's still a far from stellar year for most farmers.
In its Oct. 10 crop production report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture bumped up corn yields for Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota, and left the forecast for Kansas and Nebraska unchanged. North Dakota's predicted corn yield was increased by 1 bushel per acre, but that estimate was made before the state was hammered by as much as 30 inches of snow recently. Many crops in North Dakota remain under snow and are now being trampled by snowmobilers and hunters.
Overall numbers in the USDA report showed the soybean harvest about 25% finished, when it would normally be half done. The corn harvest is 22% done, with the normal mark being closer to 33%. Most of the wheat is out of the field, except for some areas in North Dakota.
Closer to home, Koch said the weather and late harvest in parts of Nebraska could have repercussions for next year, as well.
“If people are still out in the field harvesting, they’re not going to be able to (put down) anhydrous and things like that to get the ground prepared for next spring,” Koch said. “It could affect that stuff, too. And if snow gets on the ground you can’t really do anything.”