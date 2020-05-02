Four decades of no-till study proves nature knows best

After examining the results of the first research plots, Jasa said no-till was clearly a difference-maker. He began to endorse the idea.

Tillage was basically eliminated with the no-till system, he said. The method he used required only a narrow slot to be dug in the otherwise covered soil. The seeds were planted in this narrow strip.

Jasa began his other test runs using a coulter, disk seed-furrow opener and hoe opener. For the no-till plot, he started out using a chisel, then single disk, for one-time plowing. He said he soon learned that “conservation tillage” was an oxymoron.

“Any tillage breaks up the surface of the soil,” he said. “That is exactly the level you don’t want disturbed.”

The majority of microbial life is found in the surface of the soil. It is those microbes which break down the phosphorous and nitrogen put into the ground so plants can absorb it.

“No plant can absorb a chunk of material,” Jasa said. “Tillage destroys this microbial life.”

No-till uses a method where crops are grown with “minimal soil disturbance.” This maintains microbial life in the soil and increases the efficacy of nutrients put into the soil by nature and producers.