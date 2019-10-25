Cattle are benefiting from the craft beer trend by making a tasty meal out of a brewing byproduct.
Spent grain — the leftover malt and superfluities — make up as much as 85% of a brewery’s total byproduct.
Craft breweries have different methods of dealing with their spent grain once most of the sugars, proteins and essential nutrients have made their way into the sweet wort that soon will be their next pint.
Agriculture is an obvious, but venerable application, and brewhouses such as Lincoln-based Empyrean Brewing Co. have for years turned over the bulk of their spent grain to farmers.
Kros Strain Brewing Co. in La Vista gets its grains from out-of-state and international sources. The wheat comes from Rahr Malting Co. of Shakopee, Minnesota, and the rye is from Weyermann Malzfabrik in Germany.
But after those products are used to create its Bernstein Bier lager, its Cashmere Weather India pale ale or its Dessert Dreams stout, the spent grain goes on to Iowa.
“We have a farmer, Daren Lauritsen from Des Moines, who picks up our spent grain,” said Jeff Hardy of Kros Strain. “He shows up to the brewery once per week during the summer. The spent grain goes to feed beef cattle in lieu of corn silage.”
Infusion Brewing Co., based in Omaha's Benson neighborhood, purchases its wheat from Country Malt Group in Canada. The brewery uses it to brew its Blueberry Rhubarb kettle sour, its Dominican brown ale and its Graham Cracker amber ale. What's left goes to local farmers, said Dave Link, lead brewer.
The owners of Patriarch Distillers and Soldier Valley Spirits of La Vista prefer to keep everything close to home. They make Soldier Valley True American 6 bourbon, 10 Year Signature Rye whiskey, Soldier Valley Proudly American vodka and Amber rum with ingredients from local producers.
“We get our grains as local as possible; the corn we use comes from Gretna,” said Tony Chickinelli, Patriarch's head distiller and manager. “Patriarch Distillers donates our spent grains to cattle farmers in Atlantic, Iowa.”
While using spent grain for cattle feed is common, it can be used in other ag applications.
You have free articles remaining.
Larry Chase of Standing Stone Brewing Co., in Ashland, Oregon, feeds more than five dozen chickens using the grain from the brewery. Arvada Beer Co. and the Fort Collins Brewery, both based in Colorado, use their grain to bake dog biscuits.
In past years, Lincoln craft brewers have partnered with Beatrice native Crystal Wiebe, a dog lover and craft beer aficionada who blended her two passions into a unique business — Beer Paws — featuring malt-infused beer and biscuits for canine companions.
Some craft breweries re-use their spent grain in their own kitchens. Gravity 1020, the tavern of Fort Collins Brewery, bakes bread using leftover 1900 Amber Lager and Chocolate Stout grain. Meanwhile, Standing Stone’s restaurant uses the eggs its spent grain-fed chickens lay in desserts, quiches and breakfast dishes.
Composted, spent grain can be used to fertilize fields, gardens and greenhouses, providing people with nutritious, natural foods. It's rich in nitrates and sulfates that allow fungi to flourish.
Several research papers, including one from the Journal of Cereal Science and one from the University of Bucharest, have investigated the nutritional value of spent grain. What they’ve found may surprise you. Keep in mind that the nutritional value will change some depending on the grain used and the efficiency of a brewhouse.
In general, it was found that spent grain consisted of:
* Protein: 20% to 30%.
* Fiber: 20% to 70%.
* A notable amount of free fatty acids and fewer total carbohydrates.
* Good levels of iron, magnesium, manganese, selenium and phosphorus.
“Sustainability is a hallmark of the craft beer industry and every brewery is doing its part in its own way,” said Kay Witkiewicz, head brewer at Twisted Pine Brewing Co. in Boulder, Colorado.