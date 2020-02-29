Five kids! Nebraska goat nearly ties world record with litter of quintuplets

CHADRON — The Walker ranch east of Chadron sprung to life on a cold, snowy President's Day, as 14 baby goats arrived.

That may not seem like a lot, except for the fact that only four does were involved. One of them delivered quintuplets — five babies, all alive.

The largest litter of goats born and alive recognized by the Guinness World Records is six, also from a pygmy goat, in Julian, Pennsylvania.

Sally Sue, the Walker's pygmy goat, and her three boys and two girls — named Teen Titans Robin, Beast Boy, Cyborg, Raven and Starfire — are all doing well.

Dusti Walker and her husband, Kelly, purchased the land for the 53-acre ranch in 2000, and built their house on the property in 2010. They live there with their daughter, Hannah, who is a junior at Chadron High School.

Originally from O’Neill, Dusti has lived in Chadron for 31 years. She and Kelly have been together 28 years, and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in August. Dusti noted she came to Chadron to go to college, and earned her Bachelor of Arts in English. She works as a library assistant at the high school.