Federal aid improving “safety net” for Midwestern dairy farmers

Pandemic relief and trade

Trump’s campaign has criticized Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, for voting against the new trade deal with Mexico and China, saying she put a “radical environmental agenda ahead of Wisconsin dairy and ahead of Wisconsin power.”

Renegotiation of that trade deal has not had much immediate impact, however, Bozic said.

“That’s a long-term help,” he said. “Short term, the biggest help is that it removes uncertainty.”

The payments to milk producers that are part of the coronavirus relief package — following in a trend of generous government assistance to farmers throughout Trump’s presidency — have been a big deal.

Dairy farmers have received $1.7 billion, more than corn, hog and soybean farmers.

“Generous would be an understatement when it comes to dairy,” Bozic said.

There are both electoral and geopolitical reasons for the Trump administration to support farmers so much. Wisconsin is a swing state. Support for farmers also signals to China that the U.S. will stick to its guns in the trade war.

“For whatever reason they did it, they did a tremendous job for dairy,” Bozic said.