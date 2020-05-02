Farmers trying to find markets for their hogs — and save their livelihoods

Growers — with nowhere to go with mature hogs and a new crop of younger pigs coming in — may turn to the bleak task of euthanizing healthy pigs.

Preisler said that one grower last week euthanized 3,000 healthy hogs, the largest single kill in Minnesota. He didn’t have a total death toll. But Minnesota agricultural and animal health agencies are making plans for the possible destruction of 200,000 pigs in the next week or so, Preisler said.

That’s based on the number of animals coming to market and the slaughter capacity expected to be knocked out. The state is helping the industry find environmentally sound ways of disposing the pigs, Preisler said.

Unlike with 2015’s deadly avian flu, which led to the destruction of at least 9 million turkeys and chickens in Minnesota, hog farmers will get no financial help — at least at this point.

The federal and state governments spent millions of dollars to help Minnesota turkey growers euthanize their birds. The U.S. Agricultural Department also paid many millions more to indemnify farmers for killing healthy birds that had the misfortune to be living in the same barns as sick ones.