Farmers Cooperative has busy harvest season

BEATRICE — When farmers bring their crops to their local Farmers Cooperative during harvest, a lot of it is trucked to Beatrice or another hub location, where it's then shipped out by train.

Beatrice and Dorchester are terminals on the BNSF Railway. There are also four Union Pacific railroad hubs.

“Most of the grain grown in this area is used for feed,” said Tyson Sekutera, grain originator for Farmers Cooperative, the farmer-owned company that has grown to 61 locations across southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas, most of them handling grain.

Dennis Kenning, sales and marketing manager, added that the coop doesn't always know where the grain will end up.

“We typically don’t know the end user of the grain, but our goal is to get the grain out of here to the people who need it," he said. "Some of it may go to the South for chicken feed, to the Northwest to dairies, and even to Mexico for export.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We want to offer our local farmers speed and space. In other words, they’re not waiting in long lines and we will have space for storage, getting them back in the field as soon as possible."

Kenning said as a company decides to increase storage capacity, it’s to help farmers.