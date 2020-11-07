Farm and Food: What exactly is China buying on its U.S. shopping spree?

As political winners joust over election spoils, many Americans are tickled pink (or purple) to leave the costliest, most bitter campaign season behind and return to their lives of family, work, and dreams.

For U.S. farmers and ranchers that means a return to three pre-election realities: a strong, export-led rise in grain prices; another winter of choppy livestock markets, and China’s growing impact on all U.S. ag markets.

In fact, China’s swift recovery from the viral pandemic it spawned is now the key driver in world ag markets. The International Monetary Fund pegs China’s 2020 economic growth at 2%, tiny compared to its decades of ferocious growth but far ahead of the U.S. economy that is forecast to shrink 4%.

Equally impressive is how the newly revved-up China is spending its profits. Its consumers are doing what the rest of the world used to do; eating better, traveling more, and buying more consumer goods.

And all this after China’s economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter, its first fallback in almost 50 years, according to the New York Times, because of the coronavirus and its sledgehammer reaction to it.