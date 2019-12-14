Farm and Food: Welcome to the fight; now get in line

The fact-laden story can be read both as a hopeful, “Hey, we’re in the game now!” piece on how the nation’s biggest farm groups appear ready to tackle climate change and as a lengthy “Hey, where have you been?” history of Big Ag’s foot-dragging and denial.

The foot-dragging angle is far more believable because it happened. The hopeful angle is far less believable because no featured person or group in the Politico piece offers one, tangible policy idea to tackle climate change to advance at either the local, state or national level.

In fact, the biggest of the Big Ag masters at the invitation-only meeting, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, couldn’t even say the words “climate change.” According to Evich, Perdue “… did not refer to climate change or talk about paying farmers for carbon sequestration or offer a list of things his department would do to help.”

Others quoted were equally obtuse in what they were there to do. One noted that “It takes a lot of leadership and a little bit of culture change to talk about it,” “it” being climate change.

Given Perdue’s empty rhetoric, the well-meaning farmer would have been more accurate had he said, “It takes a lot of culture change and a little bit of leadership to talk about it.”