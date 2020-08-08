Farm and Food: The third time might not be a charm

Two other ag sectors, poultry and pork, are already industrialized and a July 2020 report from USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) confirms that a third, dairy, has joined their ranks. According to ERS:

--In 1987, half of all U.S. dairy cows were in herds of 80 or fewer animals; half were in herds of 80 or more cows. In 2017, that mid-point was an incredible 1,300 cows.

* “In 2016, total costs of [milk] production fell steadily as herd size increased, from $33.54/cwt. in the smallest herds (10–49 cows) to $17.16/cwt. in the largest herds (2,000 or more cows).”

* That difference made all the difference. The cost to produce a gallon of milk “in the smallest herds” was about $2.89, or almost twice the cost, $1.48 per gallon, for “the largest herds.” (One cwt., or hundredweight, equals 11.62 gals. of raw milk.)

That wide gap was jet fuel for dairy’s expansion. Since 2002, says ERS, almost every dairy with less than 500 cows has lost money while most dairies with over 500 cows have remained profitable.