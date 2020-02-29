Farm and Food: The long and short of it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Interestingly, after the first day, farm commodities failed to follow the Dow down. Turnaround Tuesday, an event so common it has its own name with traders, brought some stability — no change in corn, hog, and wheat futures and a tiny nickel up in beans. Cattle, though, took another $2 whack.

One explanation for the market diversion points out the difference between the two markets: the Dow was near a record high and was due a correction while most ag futures were stuck where they’ve been for more than a year — in the mud — and can’t fall much lower.

A more apt but socially unacceptable explanation is that the quickly spreading coronavirus will, sooner or later, fade. In fact, on the same day the Dow was getting its second bloody nose, China announced a “plunge in new infections” of the disease there.

If accurate, that likely means stocks and equities might regain much, if not all, of their losses because the underlying fundamentals that took the Dow to record highs earlier this year — a slow, but growing world economy, a U.S. government spending binge, an American election year — remain in place to prime the retracement pump.

By contrast, the echoes of the ag-related headlines that Monday morning will be heard by farmers and ranchers for weeks and months to come.