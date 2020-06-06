Farm and Food: Red, white, blue and black

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The first African American I really interacted with was not an American but was, in fact, an African. He was a Nigerian graduate student who served as a teaching assistant to the “discussion session” of a political science class I took at the Big U in 1973.

That I was nearly 20 years old before ever having a conversation with any person of color other than farm-tanned Lutherans says more about my upbringing in 1960s, rural southern Illinois than (I hope) me.

Back then, many rural towns in southern Illinois were “sundown” communities, meaning that it was illegal for anyone of color to spend the night in town. The deeply racist law didn’t need to be enforced; everyone knew it. Like many “traditions” of that age, though, it was buried in the cultural graveyard that became the 1960s.

The only time my father ever commented on race was the April 1968 evening Martin Luther King, Jr. was murdered in Memphis. His remark that night, too vile to repeat here, displayed a bigotry I had never heard from him before and, equally striking for me, I never heard from him again.

I do suspect, however, that he never forgot what he had said that night because 40 years later, in 2008, he smiled when telling me that he had voted for Barack Obama for president. It was the only time he ever told me who he had voted for.