Farm and Food: Prepare for the worst, pray for the best

American farmers and ranchers already know what unlucky looks and feels like. The week most “shelter in place” orders were issued by big states like California, Illinois, and New York, futures prices on nearby contracts of corn, soybeans, wheat, hogs, and cattle got pummeled.

In just days, however, the biggest market driver, panic food buying, receded and markets rebounded to near or above pre-Covid-19 levels. Part of the rise was tied to market speculators who believe China, a key U.S. ag customer slammed by the disease in January and February, was reentering U.S. grain and meat markets.

Regardless, 2020 farm income prospects remain dismal. Should the U.S. economy take the lesser predicted hit, private forecasters see U.S. corn and soybeans returns clipped $50 to $90 per acre, a staggering $9 billion to $16 billion reduction in gross income for just those two crops.

And, foresee Brent Gloy and David Widmar, whose firm Agricultural Economic Insights issued that forecast Monday, U.S. meat markets could have an even tougher time.

First, meat purchases are highly dependent on consumer income. During 2008’s Great Recession, “… per capita consumption of all meat … turned lower,” they note and, worse, “… beef consumption took nearly 10 years to recover pre-recession levels.”