The Made in Nebraska Alliance will focus on growing the manufacturing industry and increasing the number of workers with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
MetalQuest Unlimited was honored as the state's Small Manufacturer of the Year.
The company plans to sell the ammonia it produces to farm cooperatives in the region, the CEO said, and has already had meetings "with a number of them."
Nebraska really is Flyover country. That is, if you're talking custom whiskey.
If there is such a thing as a 76-year-old poster child, Collin Peterson, the chairman of the House Ag Committee, could be the weatherworn face…
The grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will go toward helping agtech startup companies.
Prices for hogs dropped 53% from January to April, according to the report, while prices for live cattle dropped 25%. While crop prices did not see as big of a decline, they were in worse shape heading into the year than livestock prices.
Food shortages could spark global upheavals.