Farm and Food: November winds are blowing big change

One of the perennial certainties of any election season is how pundits chew over the politics of losing campaigns rather than discuss the policy implications of winning campaigns.

The biggest reason is the cleanliness of who’s-up and who’s-down as opposed to a messy dive into the greasy nuance of what victory means to legislative sausage making.

That is especially so for U.S. farm policy after the muddled results of the recent general election.

For example, Democrats hold a weak majority in the House despite the stern whipping they took Nov. 3. One of the most prominent Dem losers was long-time Ag Committee Chairman Collin Peterson. The 15-term incumbent was thrashed by 13 points in his rural, western Minnesota district by Michelle Fischbach, the state’s former lieutenant governor.

Similarly, the GOP's grip on the Senate is a slim two votes. Its Ag Committee also needs a new boss since its current chairman, Pat Roberts of Kansas, retires in early January.

The Senate dynamic could change Jan. 5 when two races, both in Georgia, conclude with run-off elections. A win by one or both incumbents would add to the skinny Republican majority. Two Dem wins, however, hands the Senate to their party who then would control the House, Senate, and White House.