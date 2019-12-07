Farm and Food: More fallout from ‘Mount Tariff’

So where does all this presidential tweaking, tweeting, and, according to the Journal, twaddle, leave U.S. farmers and ranchers, Chinese buyers, and the U.S. economy?

One unlikely comparison captures the essence of the President’s tariff policy and, as he calls it, the “fake news” media, especially his hometown newspaper, the New York Times.

First, predictably, U.S. steel tariffs have hit U.S. steelmakers harder than foreign steel exporters. As the Journal noted, U.S. steel prices “have plunged by nearly half since June 2018” and “(p)rimary metal manufacturing jobs have fallen by 7,900 since [this] January…”

These facts are confirmed in the stock price of U.S. Steel, the nation’s second largest steel maker. After more than a year of market-guarding tariffs, U.S. Steel shares now hover at $13, up from its 2019 low of $10.14 in mid-October but still 30 percent below its Jan. 2 price of $18.51.

Clearly, protective steel tariffs have bloodied, not boosted, the American steel sector.

As such, why impose the same, wrong-headed policies now on Argentina — a nation that, according the Journal, “makes up less than 1% of U.S. steel imports” — and Brazil, a key ag export competitor?