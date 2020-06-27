Farm and Food: ‘I should have known you were a partisan hack’

Speaking of numbers, Bob C. from Iowa wrote in April to say that I “was misinterpreting what he … a Trump voter and others… were saying about the [corona]virus. We’re not actually saying itself is a hoax. We are saying the press and the Dems are working together … (to take) advantage of the virus and make it worse. It should really be termed a scam.”

Well, Bob, I like your sense of humor; Dems working together… now that’s funny.

What isn’t funny, though, is the number of COVID-19 dead in the U.S., now about 120,000 and climbing. As such, if COVID is a “scam,” it’s the deadliest scam either you, me or the nation has ever witnessed.

Another emailer, Marvin H., had a different take on an April column that examined COVID-19’s impact on rural America. It’s not the disease that’s killing people, Marvin suggested; instead, “Fear is killing people.”

Fear?

Well, “How many alcohol and smoking deaths are there per year? 10 million worldwide,” he claimed. And with “social distancing … people are sitting at home in fear, drinking and smoking to calm their nerves.”

OK, Marvin, you got me on that one.