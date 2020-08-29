Farm and Food: ‘How much evidence do you need to vaporize a zombie?’

To come up with that estimate, they compared U.S corn, soybean, and wheat production and exports for 1996 to 1998 with those for the same crops during the 2016-18 period. What they discovered was both predictable and astonishing.

For example, “U.S. corn accounted for 68.6% of world exports in the 1996-1998 period, declining to 35.3% in the 2016-18 period.” In short, American farmers owned two-thirds of the global corn trade in late 1990s but, 20 years later, they clung to a little more than one-third of it.

In the same 20-year period, the U.S. share of global soy complex exports (beans, oil, and meal) fell from 37.1 to 26.2% while U.S. wheat’s world export market share dropped from 26.9 to 14.6%.

If the three-year starting point is moved back another 20 years, to the 1976-78 period, the U.S. export share of the global corn market plummets from 81.6% then to 35.3% in 2016-18.

Similar, 40-year comparisons reveal that the U.S. share of the global soy market dropped from 64.4% in the late 1970s to 26.2% today while the wheat share fell from 43.8 to 14.6%.