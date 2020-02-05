Farm and Food: Going green is about getting green

In late January, Tyson Foods, Inc. joined the fight on the side of its customers by announcing it would help form and fund, according the to Wall Street Journal, “a world-wide coalition of protein producers, academics and environmental and human-rights groups to work together on social and environmental issues.”

Wring the PR from that sentence and what Tyson hopes to do is take on animal agriculture’s biggest problems — an enormous greenhouse gas footprint, increasing water pollution, an at-best spotty record on animal rights and worker rights — so it can tell its customers, “We care about the same things as you do so buy Tyson protein.”

And Tyson has a lot of protein to sell. Each week the big-shouldered butcher, according to 2018 data, slaughters 37 million chickens, 408,000 hogs, and 133,000 head of cattle in 50 U.S. facilities.

Little wonder then that a new Tyson heir, 29-year-old John R. Tyson, returned to the family business (after acquiring a MBA from Stanford University) as the company’s new chief sustainability officer. He knows that in the long run, an environmentally greener Tyson means a profitably greener Tyson, too.