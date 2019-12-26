Farm and Food: Get rid of this guy

When readers of this weekly effort take the time to write me a letter or email, it’s a safe bet they want to have the final word on whatever riled them to write. I’m fine with that.

In fact, because of their remarkable diligence, I turn this space over to reading writers every June and December so everyone might enjoy some of the more colorful ways people think I should spend my time other than writing.

Take Joe from Ohio, who was so steamed about a mid-July column on climate change that he wrote (in all capital letters), “… we totally reject your columns because of your evil hatred of President Trump!! If we were the editor (of this newspaper) we would kick you out the first minute.”

Five months later, another email arrived from Ohio — this one didn’t include a name, only an email address — equally steaming: “These are not news articles but paragraphs of Trump- and Republican-bashing. Get rid of this guy.”

A similar, but much longer, email from Bill arrived in October to — correctly as it turns out — note that my column isn’t a “news article” at all. In fact, wrote Bill, “Funny how I can tell your political affiliation from the content of the article and the slant of your opinions. This would not have been tolerated 40 or 50 years ago …”