FARM AND FOOD: Finding new ground

With that level of division already present in America, now is not the time to sow more through confounding, conflicting federal action, right? Recent events in ag prove otherwise.

On June 3, a federal appeals court effectively banned the use of dicamba-based crop sprays in the U.S. Five days later, however, the Environmental Protection Agency ruled that farmers and commercial applicators could use dicamba stocks they had on hand as of the court’s ruling date.

That meant the court order somehow was bent by the White House for farmers and applicators to spray an estimated four million gallons of dicamba on 60 million U.S. acres to create yet another year of “substantial drift harm to farmers” — the exact reason for the lawsuit — who didn’t plant dicamba-tolerant crops.

It’s a room service example of why an increasing number of Americans distrust Big Ag, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and government in general: they’re better at bending laws than abiding by them; better at sowing confusion than clarifying it.

Another early June example of USDA taking on extra-legal authority is Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue’s $3 billion “Farmers to Families Food Box Program,” that the White House explains as a way to deliver excess farm produce directly to hungry families.