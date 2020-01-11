Farm and Food: Common sense rarely is the common denominator

Before the year loses its fresh, youthful promise, let’s look at some recent research to, hopefully, address a nagging problem carried over from 2019.

For months last year, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue defended three proposed rule changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that will remove an estimated 3.7 million recipients from the program.

The proposed changes were — and still are — strongly opposed by House and Senate Ag Committee Democrats who rejected SNAP changes during the 2018 Farm Bill debate. Perdue persisted, though, and is now poised to implement most by administrative fiat.

One will go into effect April 1. This change, according to SNAP’s administrators at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will limit states’ ability to issue waivers for “single, able-bodied adults” to receive SNAP benefits. By itself, the new rule will remove an estimated 755,000 people from SNAP.

Secretary Perdue claims the change is needed because “What we want to do is increase employment …” While he didn’t wink when offering that explanation — the rule’s clear intent is to cut costs, not put people to work — there’s a bigger problem with his “want.”