Farm and Food: Big Ag is counting on Congress’s most purple Blue Dog

In Peterson’s case, he has served as either the ranking minority member or chair of the House Ag Committee as it— with the help of big spending edicts from the Trump White House — has doled out nearly $100 billion in ag subsidies to U.S. farmers and ranchers in just the last four years.

Be that some form of a new federalism or simply plain old socialism, $100 billion in “Federal Government direct farm program payments,” as the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls it, in just four years is a record.

But it’s also an enormous flag to alert agriculture and Congress that something is very wrong with federally subsidized revenue insurance, the centerpiece of U.S. farm policy. Its focus on production, not price, underwrites yesterday’s ever-lower prices, and also undermines today’s faltering rural resiliency.

Now mix in an unwinnable trade war with your best customers and a global pandemic and, no surprise, a national farm income disaster results.

Don’t expect that to change on Election Day. No red, blue, or Blue Dog politician with even the most remote connection to farming or ranching has any plans to address this elemental shortfall.