Farm and Food: Abstractions, distractions, and subtraction

The difference between arithmetic and mathematics is roughly the difference between beef stew and boeuf bourguignon. The former satisfies an appetite; the latter feeds the soul.

Most journalists I know are happy with stew because we do simple well — meat and potatoes, nouns and verbs, subtraction and addition. But mention mathematics, “the abstract science of numbers, quantity, and space,” and many of us break out in hives.

Politics and elections have a similar relationship. Politics is often described in abstract terms: “The art of the possible, the attainable — the art of the next best,” is how German statesman Otto von Bismarck explained it.

Elections, on the other hand, are straight-up arithmetic; the candidate with the most votes wins.

So what will Americans face Nov. 4, the day after national elections — straight up arithmetic or political mathematics? Regardless of who wins anything the day before, on Nov. 4 every American will face:

-- The same deadly coronavirus pandemic they did on Nov. 3.

-- The same need for trillions more in government spending to address the pandemic’s unmet and growing economic fallout.