‘Everyone’s focused on this trial’: Case pits Missouri peach farmer against ag giants

He argued that a principal selling point was to convert “driftees” to customers, to protect them from their neighbors. BASF, for instance, internally touted “defensive planting” as a marketing opportunity, Randles said.

Randles said that dicamba damage has been especially problematic on Bader Farms — a roughly 1,000-acre farm near Campbell, Missouri, in the Bootheel that has been in business for decades. The operation, he said, can’t survive repeated bouts of suspected dicamba exposure and has sustained $20.9 million in damages, according to one estimate.

Another point of emphasis was that Bader blames dicamba not necessarily for killing his trees, but for weakening them and making them susceptible to a wide range of problems that they could previously withstand.

Defense attorneys previewed their own counterarguments. One key area where Bader’s case will be challenged is in proving that dicamba sprayed over the top of Xtend seeds is the source of problems for his peach trees — something Bayer says will be a struggle for Bader’s legal team.

Instead, attorneys for Bayer used past crop insurance claims to point to a list of other issues that the farm has faced for years, including before dicamba-tolerant seeds were first released in 2015.