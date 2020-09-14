EPA rejects production quotas in victory for corn farmers, ethanol producers

In a major political and regulatory win for corn farmers and ethanol producers, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has refused to grant retroactive reductions in corn ethanol production quotas sought by many oil refiners.
Waivers from government-mandated requirements to make certain amounts of ethanol have been at the center of a pitched, expensive battle between the corn and oil lobbies during much of the Trump administration.
Monday's action by the EPA denied 54 waiver requests for years 2011-18 that refiners sought. Earlier EPA approvals had increased waivers by multiples of what they were before President Donald Trump took office. Those waivers effectively reduced the number of gallons of ethanol the country produced.
The waiver program is designed for small refineries that can demonstrate that fulfilling their ethanol production quotas will seriously injure their businesses
Previous EPA attempts to expand the number of waivers issued brought a swift and angry response from the corn lobby, but the president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau praised Monday about-face action.
“Today’s announcement by EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler is welcomed news for Nebraska’s farmers and ethanol producers," said Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president. "The denial of these 'gap waivers,' solidly affirms that EPA is committed to following congressional intent, judicial precedent, as well as EPA’s own rules and procedures, when it comes to the RFS."
In combination with shrinking commodity prices, tariffs in a trade war started by the administration and a 50% slowdown in vehicle use caused by coronavirus shutdowns, the waivers added to problems in ethanol production.
Waivers that halted the production of billions of gallons of ethanol built up, said Minnesota corn farmer Brian Thalmann. None of them was reallocated to other oil refiners so that ethanol production remained at the legally required level, Thalmann added.
So Big Corn squared off against Big Oil and won a legal judgment that denied hardship waivers to companies that had not received them the year before. The petroleum industry responded with requests for "gap-year" waivers dating from 2011-18.
"While we wait for the complete details of this decision, we remain optimistic for the future of the ethanol industry, which has suffered significant economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nelson said.
The Renewable Fuels Association, a trade group advocating for the ethanol industry, celebrated the new EPA move and called the gap-year waiver requests "an absurd and bizarre attempt by the refineries to circumvent" the court decision.
Thalmann said the new EPA decision "is one small step of many needed to get" the ethanol industry running like it should.
The new decision, he explained, "is finally getting us back to having the law followed."
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.