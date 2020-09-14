EPA rejects production quotas in victory for corn farmers, ethanol producers

In combination with shrinking commodity prices, tariffs in a trade war started by the administration and a 50% slowdown in vehicle use caused by coronavirus shutdowns, the waivers added to problems in ethanol production.

Waivers that halted the production of billions of gallons of ethanol built up, said Minnesota corn farmer Brian Thalmann. None of them was reallocated to other oil refiners so that ethanol production remained at the legally required level, Thalmann added.

So Big Corn squared off against Big Oil and won a legal judgment that denied hardship waivers to companies that had not received them the year before. The petroleum industry responded with requests for "gap-year" waivers dating from 2011-18.

"While we wait for the complete details of this decision, we remain optimistic for the future of the ethanol industry, which has suffered significant economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nelson said.

The Renewable Fuels Association, a trade group advocating for the ethanol industry, celebrated the new EPA move and called the gap-year waiver requests "an absurd and bizarre attempt by the refineries to circumvent" the court decision.

Thalmann said the new EPA decision "is one small step of many needed to get" the ethanol industry running like it should.

The new decision, he explained, "is finally getting us back to having the law followed."

