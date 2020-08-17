Crop tour offers glimpse of storm damage in Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A storm that ripped through corn fields in America’s top growing state sent prices rallying. Whether gains will hold could depend on what scouts find at the Midwest crop tour starting Monday.

Straight-line winds known as derecho hit Iowa last week, with more than half of the state’s corn acres located in counties in the storm’s path, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency. That combined with data showing that farmers had left more fields fallow than expected to send corn futures surging to a five-week high on Monday.

The scope of the damage is still unknown, but crop scouts counting corn kernels and soybean pods during a four-day annual tour of the Midwest crop belt should shed some light. While confirmation of damage could send prices higher, that won’t be enough for farmers already contending with lower demand in a key constituency for President Donald Trump, who approved a disaster declaration for Iowa on Monday.

“It’s a disaster,” said Meaghan Anderson, a field agronomist at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, who surveyed damaged fields last week. “I wouldn’t dare put a number on it, but I can’t imagine how somebody is going harvest it.”