Craig couple receives Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award

Ed and Leta Olson are firm believers that if every farmer took the least profitable 5%-10% of their farm and used it for conservation, then all farmers would make more money while planting fewer acres.

The Burt County farmers are winners of the 2020 Leopold Conservation Award recognizing extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation by farmers, ranchers and foresters in 21 states.

In Nebraska, the award, named in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, is presented by the Sand County Foundation, Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, Cargill and the Nebraska Environmental Trust.

Steve Martin of the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture called the Olsons the epitome of farmer-conservationists.

“They create habitat for wildlife and improved the soil with innovative farming practices,” Martin said. “Ed shares his passion for the outdoors as a mentor and instructor. This ensures that future generations are connected to nature and care about conservation.”

When many farmers were clearing trees and farming to their fence lines, the Olsons were doing whatever they could to create wildlife habitat, maintain soil health and improve water quality.