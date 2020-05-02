Craig couple receives Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award

Ed and Leta Olson are firm believers that if every farmer took the least profitable 5%-10% of their farm and used it for conservation, then all farmers would make more money while planting fewer acres.
The Burt County farmers are winners of the 2020 Leopold Conservation Award recognizing extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation by farmers, ranchers and foresters in 21 states.
In Nebraska, the award, named in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, is presented by the Sand County Foundation, Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, Cargill and the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
Steve Martin of the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture called the Olsons the epitome of farmer-conservationists.
“They create habitat for wildlife and improved the soil with innovative farming practices,” Martin said. “Ed shares his passion for the outdoors as a mentor and instructor. This ensures that future generations are connected to nature and care about conservation.”
When many farmers were clearing trees and farming to their fence lines, the Olsons were doing whatever they could to create wildlife habitat, maintain soil health and improve water quality.
Of the 815 acres they farm near Craig, 115 acres are enrolled in conservation programs to create filter strips, shelterbelts and pollinator habitat.
At the Olsons' farm, cover crops of grasses, small grains and legumes are planted in the off-season to increase the soil’s ability to hold water and sediment. No-till has been practiced in corn and soybean fields for more than 20 years.
In 2017 the Olsons were among the first landowners to participate in Nebraska’s Corners for Wildlife program that established 1- to 3-acre plots of pollinator habitat at rural intersections. Sewn with wildflowers, these plantings benefit bees and butterflies, and they keep drivers safe during summer months when corn fields would otherwise limit visibility.
They have planted about 4,000 trees and shrubs to create windbreaks, and provide food sources and corridors for wildlife.
Off the farm, Ed Olson co-founded the Burt County Pheasants Forever chapter and educates landowners on how to enhance pheasant habitat by planting natural food sources on abandoned farmsteads and fence lines. As owner of Olson Pearson Auctions & Realty, he donates his time auctioneering at conservation events.
His strongest passion is sharing his knowledge with youth. He teaches youth firearm safety and outdoor ethics as an instructor for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Hunter Education Program and as a volunteer with Pheasant Forever’s Youth Mentor Hunt. As a former 4-H wildlife habitat team leader he provided hands-on experience to youth building goose nests and wood duck boxes.
Generations of local children have learned to fish in the Olson family pond. The youth he first mentored in the 1990s are returning to fish with kids of their own.
“Ed Olson has been a great spokesman for conservation,” said Mark Brohman, Nebraska Environmental Trust executive director. "He has an ethic like that of Leopold when it comes to his land and its wildlife."
