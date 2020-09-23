COVID-19 has hammered Nebraska's ag sector, report finds

Prices for hogs dropped 53% from January to April, according to the report, while prices for live cattle dropped 25%. While crop prices did not see as big of a decline, they were in worse shape heading into the year than livestock prices.

Earlier this year a Farm Bureau analysis found the state's farmers and ranchers could see up to $3.7 billion in losses this year due to COVID-19.

Whatever the ultimate losses are, they will be partially made up by federal assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced an additional $14 billion in aid to ag producers to help compensate for coronavirus-related losses. That's in addition to $19 billion offered in April.

Also, 19% of the state's nearly 43,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans went to ag businesses, the report said.

“To understand the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact, estimates suggest as much as 35%-50% of the state’s net farm income this year could come from federal assistance due to COVID-19,” said Platte Institute Policy Director Sarah Curry.

As for the future, the report says the long-term effects on Nebraska will depend on the duration of the pandemic as well as its effects on trade and the export market.