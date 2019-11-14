Recommendations on changes to Lancaster County zoning rules for livestock operations will go forward to public hearings as originally proposed.
The Lancaster County Board voted unanimously Thursday to apply for a zoning text amendment based on the recommendations of the Confined Animal Feeding Operation task force.
The task force, which met several times between March and August, voted in favor of a slate of changes that would impose tight restrictions on large livestock operations in the county, which currently has virtually no rules governing them.
The task force was formed after the County Board narrowly approved a 190,000-bird operation last year in the southwest part of the county that will raise broiler chickens for the new Costco poultry processing plant in Fremont.
Among its recommendations: a setback from homes of a half-mile for enclosed operations, such as poultry barns, and 1 mile for open cattle or other animal feedlots; and a 1-mile setback for medium-sized operations and 1½ miles for large operations from schools, churches and similar properties.
Last month, staff from the Planning Department had recommended reducing setbacks for enclosed operations to a quarter-mile, citing the fact that that setback had been used with existing poultry operations without any problems.
John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union and one of two task force members who spoke at Thursday's meeting, said the group's recommendations were a "good compromise" and were approved unanimously after extensive discussion and consideration of alternatives.
Hansen said he's served on numerous task forces at the local, state and even national levels, and never once has he had officials come in after the fact and propose changes to the recommendations.
The Planning Department's proposed changes were not "tweaks" to the task force's work, he said, but "a major undermining of the compromise."
"Why even have the task force?" Hansen asked.
Hansen, who had favored a 1-mile setback even for enclosed operations, said the half-mile setback recommended by the task force was the absolute minimum he could support.
"In my view, a quarter-mile is too close for a poultry facility," he said.
Steve Martin, the other task force member who testified, said he was "very comfortable" with a quarter-mile setback for poultry operations, especially medium-sized ones, but thought a setback of up to three-fourths of a mile for large operations would be "doable."
Martin, however, said he felt the changes to the setbacks proposed by planning staff did a better job of aligning with the advice the group got from professionals who came and talked at its meetings.
He also cautioned the County Board that any changes made to the zoning code will affect not just new applications but also existing operations that might want to expand.
Martin, who farms in Lancaster County and also is the executive director of The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, referenced the Bevans Barns poultry operation near Waverly, which earlier this year got unanimous support from the Planning Commission to expand its number of broiler chickens from 138,000 to 220,000.
"These regulations would potentially lock him down in terms of expansion," Martin said.
The fact that the task force recommendations will move forward unchanged was good news to opponents of currently proposed poultry operations in the county.
"I'm very happy with it," said Lori Heiss, whose property is next to a proposed Costco poultry operation near Northwest 27th Street and West Ashland Road.
That operation, which the County Board rejected last week, proposed having 380,000 broiler chickens in eight barns.
Jessica Kolterman, spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, the Fremont-based company that is running the plant for Costco, said the applicants for that farm have not yet decided whether to appeal the decision in court.
Kolterman said Lincoln Premium Poultry works with its poultry growers to meet whatever zoning regulations exist in the counties in which they live. Because Lancaster County essentially had not set regulations for livestock operations, the company used standards it developed internally, including a quarter-mile setback.
She said the changes proposed by the task force would likely stifle livestock development in the county.
"If the proposal does move forward as written, I do not believe there will be much livestock development in Lancaster County," Kolterman said in an email. "And for those who want to expand their family operations with livestock, that is unfortunate."
Planning Director David Cary said the earliest the zoning text change application could go before the Planning Commission would be Dec. 16.