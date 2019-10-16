The recently opened Costco poultry processing plant in Fremont will be having its a public open house Saturday.
The plant, which is run by Lincoln Premium Poultry, started operations in early September and plans to provide Costco with 2 million birds per week.
An invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 9:30 a.m.The public open house is scheduled from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the plant at 1325 E. Cloverly Road on the south side of the city.
People attending the open house should wear close-toed flat shoes to ensure that they can walk through the facility without catching a toe or heel on the floor, said Jessica Kolterman, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry.
“People will have the opportunity to see a great deal of our facility, including many of the production areas,” she said. “It’s also a great chance for our employees to show their families where they work.”
Kolterman said the companies are excited to have the opportunity to share their facility with the community.
“I know there is a lot of interest in this,” she said, “and we’re hopeful that community members attending the event will learn a lot more about our operations.”
The $300 million, 360,000-square-foot plant took more than two years to build. It will eventually employ about 800 people.