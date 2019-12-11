Combine completes 42nd harvest for Rising City farm family

While sometimes the weather wreaks havoc on harvest, the combine has never had a major mechanical issue, Glock said. This year, a bearing went out on the bean head, which took three hours to fix. There was a problem with a connector on the corn head draft shaft and a hydraulic hose needed fixing. Those took a couple hours apiece, but Glock was pleased they had only eight hours of downtime this fall.

The closest the IHC came to a breakdown was on its first time through the field in 1978. Glock was harvesting corn when he heard a terrible exploding sound. He learned that the cleaning fan with a 1-inch shaft started to flex a bit when it ran at 1,200 rpm. A cob or something got stuck and tore all the vanes off the cleaning fan, he said. The factory sent a mechanic out to install a larger shaft.

At that time, the Glock farm was busier than it is today. He kept a 100-cow shorthorn cattle herd and farrowed sows, as well. His wife, Melba, took the job of running the new IHC 1460.

“My wife was the best combine operator we ever had,” Glock said.