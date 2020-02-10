You are the owner of this article.
Columbus-based Behlen announces purchase of Florida company
Columbus-based Behlen announces purchase of Florida company

Behlen

Among the buildings Behlen Mfg. Co. has built is the giraffe structure at the African Grassland exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.

 Columbus Telegram file photo

Behlen Mfg. Co. said Monday that it has agreed to purchase a Florida-based company.

The Columbus company said it will buy Trident Building Systems Inc., which is located in Sarasota.

In a news release, Behlen described the deal as a merger, calling it a "combination of two family-owned companies with a great heritage and a bright future."

The release said Trident management will stay in place and the company will continue to produce pre-engineered and structural steel buildings from its manufacturing plant in Sarasota.

This is the 13th acquisition for Behlen, which has been based in Columbus since its founding in 1936. The company, which has annual sales of nearly $200 million, manufactures everything from horse pens to grain bins to commercial buildings. Its other products include hydraulic presses and custom metal parts, and it also has a trucking division.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

