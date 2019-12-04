Christmas tree farmers are leaving the business at alarming rates. It could mean fewer options for consumers in coming holidays

John Minalt, 54, has spent most of his professional career as a dentist, but on the weekends he prepares for the seasonal rush of Christmas tree shoppers.

For the past 10 years, Minalt has been growing trees on his 20-acre Conifera Tree Farm in Harvard, Ill., more than 70 miles northwest of Chicago.

Minalt is coming up on his third year selling balsam fir, fraser fir, spruce and white pine trees, but by tree farming standards, he’s just getting started. Most farmers don’t see a profit until seven to 10 years in because of how long it takes trees to grow.

Minalt says he isn’t the only one cleaning teeth and planting Christmas trees. He knows of at least one more dentist-farmer in Illinois and another from Wisconsin.

“It’s funny. I’m not the only one in the state. There are several others like me,” Minalt said.

But that could soon change. Across the U.S., Christmas tree farmers are getting out of the business. Illinois lost dozens of farmers in recent years, dropping from 212 growers in 2012 to 182 farmers in 2017, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture census data.