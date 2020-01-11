Chocolate makers call for US and EU laws after failing to curb child labor for two decades

But advocacy groups say that Hershey is still an unknown as to whether it would strongly support U.S. regulations in Washington.

U.S. and European chocolate companies source their cocoa from the same area in West Africa.

“The optimistic view is that child labor is at the same level it was 20 years ago,” said Antonie C. Fountain, the managing director of the Netherlands-based VOICE Network, an association of advocacy groups involved with sustainable cocoa farming.

Fountain said that the agreement with the three companies and groups that inspect cocoa farms for violations is “a big deal. Companies will generally try to deregulate instead of asking for regulations. The companies are beginning to realize that all these voluntary promises are not enough.”

Todd Larsen, a top official with the advocacy group Green America, said that deforestation in West Africa has accelerated in the last decade because of cocoa farming and that there has been no improvement with child labor.

A 2015 U.S. Labor Department report estimated that two million children still worked in dangerous jobs in cocoa-growing regions in West Africa. A new report could be released within a few months.