Chicken breeding barns near Elmwood set to join Costco supply chain

ELMWOOD — There’s a new scene on the farming landscape of Cass County.

And, depending on where one travels on U.S. 34, it can be seen from quite a distance.

It’s a chicken breeding farm owned and operated by Thom and Kaylyn Jackman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, the Costco chicken-processing plant based in Fremont.

It’s the only poultry barn in the county.

An open house this month attracted about 150 people, according to Thom Jackman.

“It went well,” he said. ”We were very pleased.”

Lincoln Premium Poultry spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman added, “People were very excited to see the building and its operation in person, and to understand it more clearly.”

The event drew positive comments from many who attended.

“This is great,” said Jennifer Serkiz, executive director of the Cass County Economic Development Council. “I love how it will diversify our farm income.”

“I like it,” said Janet McCartney, a county commissioner. “It’s laid out nice, and it’s good for the economy.”