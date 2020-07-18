Ceresco man auctions off expansive collection of rare steam engines

"Some didn't bring what I thought they would, but some brought more than I thought," Johnson said. "It went well overall."

Johnson realized as he approached his 80s that it was time for him to consider unloading his steam engines, which covered a large parking lot on Elm and 1st streets in Ceresco across from his home.

Over 130 bidders were present when the auction started at 9 a.m. Saturday, as the sale kicked off with of dozens of small parts like fuel injectors and drip oilers. The American Legion sold food and drinks to buyers and observers in a neighboring park.

More buyers continued to arrive as the auction went on, and an online auction was held in tandem allowing people outside of Ceresco to join in.

Many friends and family members stopped by to congratulate Johnson on his big day.

Although Johnson was selling all but one of his steam engines, he said his love for collecting will never retire.

“I’ll still play around,” he said. “I might even buy one back.”

