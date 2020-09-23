Bennet native dedicates more than 50 years to Nebraska agriculture

For more than 20 years Dowding was leader of the Happy Go Lucky club in Bennet. At one point the club had 54 members. Dowding said he doesn’t know if there is anything better than being a 4-H leader.

“Growing up it was a good experience for me, and I wanted to make a good experience for others,” he said. “I always told them if I couldn’t help them with something, I’d find someone who could."

Although his days leading a 4-H club are in the past, the 66-year-old Dowding still enjoys getting involved with his grandkids’ projects. He rents out land to raise shorthorns for them to show and checks in at events.

Last month Dowding helped with the Lancaster County Super Fair as usual, serving dual roles as Lancaster County Agricultural Society Board vice president and grandfather to entrants.

“I just wandered around to help where needed,” he said.

Dowding’s involvement in agriculture extends well beyond his years in 4-H and FFA to serving on the Lancaster County 4-H Extension Board and Ag Society Board.

His longest standing board commitment has been his 21 years with the Ag Society Board, where he served for 10-plus years as president.