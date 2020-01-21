Bankruptcies in Nebraska rise again, hit highest level since 2015

A more troubling trend than the overall rise in bankruptcies is the increase in Chapter 11 and Chapter 12 filings.

Chapter 11 is a category that allows reorganization of debts by those with higher levels of assets and often is used by businesses. There were 42 such filings in Nebraska last year, up from 26 in 2018, and the highest level since 2010.

Turco said he thinks the Chapter 11 numbers are in large part due to retailer bankruptcies, such as the one for Shopko, which was filed in Nebraska.

"Retail businesses are getting killed by online sellers like Amazon," he said.

Chapter 12 bankruptcies cover agricultural operations, and they have been rising steadily for the past few years as low commodity prices and higher input prices have put a squeeze on profits.

There were 41 Chapter 12 filings in the state last year, up from 27 in 2018 and 20 in 2017. It was the highest number since 2003.

"It's a bit less than I would have anticipated," said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss.

Goss said he thinks federal subsidies given to farmers to make up for losses due to trade wars with China and other countries helped to keep more from going under.